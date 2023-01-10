96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Salata Salad Kitchen is Coming to Lubbock

January 10, 2023 2:55PM CST
For all the salad lovers in the Hub City, good news! Houston-based franchise Salata Salad Kitchen is expected to come to Lubbock. The company hopes to open three to four locations throughout Lubbock, in hopes to expand in West Texas.

At Salata Salad Kitchen, one can enjoy fresh ingredients within a salad or wrap and choose from 70 options of what to include in a salad, 11 homemade dressings, as well as a selection of soups.

Salata Salad Kitchen is expected to open later this year. Check out their website here.

