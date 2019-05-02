May Events! RED DAY, Salvation Army Week, and Summer Camp

The Salvation Army will have several important events coming up this month.

First up May 9th, 2019 at The Salvation Army Lubbock Corp (1111 16th Street) Keller Williams will be celebrating “RED day” with the Salvation Army. “Red Day” is R=Renew E=energize D=Donate, The Keller William organization celebrates May 9th by picking an organization and fulfilling the “RED” acronym. Keller William will have a group of volunteers and donors at The Salvation all day doing several renovations in several different buildings.

Jordan Linnenkugel is the point of contact for Keller Williams- her number is (432) 934-4244. She can discuss more of what donors and volunteers will be helping The Salvation Army with. You can also contact Kris Perez for more information.

We are fundraising to send 100 kids to camp this summer! Last year was such a success that we had to do it again. There will be two groups this year of 50 children. The first group will leave June 24th-June 29th and the second group will leave July 8th-July13th. This is an opportunity for children between the ages of 7-11 of low-income families to get out of their zip code and enjoy a week of fun filled events in a Christian environment. We are asking if anyone would like to sponsor a child for camp or donate funds for other necessities to please contact Kris Perez @ 806.438.7041

If you would like more information about any of these events or would like to schedule an interview, please contact Kris Perez @ 806.438.7041

As always, thank you for your continued support of The Salvation Army.