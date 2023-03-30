96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Sam Hunt added to the Breland & Friends lineup

March 30, 2023 2:00PM CDT
Share
Todd Owyoung/NBC

It’s going to be a “House Party” at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Sam Hunt has been added to the list of performers for Breland‘s upcoming Breland & Friends concert on April 4.

“Thought I was done? Nahhhh, my buddy @SamHuntMusic always comes through,” Breland tweeted. “BRELAND & Friends is gonna be wild!! Grab those tickets for both the show and the livestream and we’ll see ya there.”

Sam joins the lineup of star-studded performers, which includes Breland, Alana SpringsteenAshley CookeDanielle BradberyGary LevoxIngrid AndressNate SmithTemecula RoadTenille Townes and Tyler Hubbard.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Nashville’s Oasis Center and its mission to help local at-risk youth.

To purchase in-person tickets to Breland & Friends, visit AXS’ website. Fans across the world can also watch this one-night-only event by getting livestream tickets on Mandolin.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

God Gave Me YouBlake Shelton
6:55pm
If You Go DownKelsea Ballerini
6:52pm
Hard To ForgetSam Hunt
6:49pm
Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
6:23pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
6:20pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Is Becoming a Dad Again
3

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why "Better Call Daddy" Is Her Love
4

Kenny Chesney Felt 'Social Anxiety' After Renee Zellweger Split
5

Tim McGraw Opens Up About His Acting Career