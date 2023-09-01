96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Sam Hunt brings his “House Party” to ‘GMA﻿,’ shares new album plans

September 1, 2023 12:30PM CDT
ABC/Paula Lobo

Sam Hunt took Good Morning America‘s 2023 Summer Concert Series stage on September 1 to perform his hits, and catch up on family life and new music.

The country star performed “Body Like A Back Road,” “House Party” and his new single, “Outskirts.”

While on the show, he also offered fans an update on his upcoming album — which he says isn’t due out anytime soon.

“With new babies in the world and raising a family, I haven’t had much time to put together a whole album,” Sam tells GMA. “So I’ve kind of taken the route that I’m just doing songs one at a time.”

“I don’t know that I’ll have a full album,” he adds, “but over the next few months, by the time I put all the music out, it will accumulate and turn into an album.”

Sam’s currently on his Summer On The Outskirts Tour with openers Brett Young and Lily Rose. The full tour schedule is available at samhunt.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

