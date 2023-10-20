Sam Hunt gets personal in “Came the Closest”

Sam Hunt has released his new song, “Came the Closest.”

Penned by Sam, Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally, the introspective number has Sam pondering how he’s failed to be the man his romantic partner wanted.

“‘Cause I always gotta know what’s behind the other door/ I’m never gonna be that straight-laced Sunday morning man you were lookin’ for/ Nobody’s ever tied me down in a clapboard house/ With some kids and a bed of roses/ But you came the closest,” Sam confesses in the chorus.

“Came the Closest” is Sam’s latest release and follows “Women in My Life,” “Walmart” and his new single, “Outskirts,” which is making its way up the country charts.

Tickets for Sam’s Outskirts Tour 2024 are on sale now at samhunt.com.

