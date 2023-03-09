Sam Hunt is ready to get back to basics with his Ryman show

As Sam Hunt prepares to headline Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Friday, March 10, he says that he’s ditching the typical big production for an acoustic-leaning setup that’s apt for a “special” venue.

“In keeping with this sort of more traditional approach that I’ve lately been taking with the songwriting, even the production, I just like the idea of maybe stripping things down in town, and we haven’t gotten to do that in a while,” Sam shares.

While it’s been “maybe seven or eight years” since he’s performed at the Mother Church of Country Music, the “Water Under the Bridge” singer says he’s determined to not let stress creep in, instead focusing on delivering a personal show.

“[I’m] just looking forward to just really getting in there and not overthinking it, not scripting it out too much,” he reflects. “And in preparation for the summer tour, getting in there and trying some songs out, playing them maybe in some new ways. But more than anything, just have a more intimate experience.”

Tickets to Sam’s upcoming Ryman concert can be purchased at the venue’s website.

