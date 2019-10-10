Sam Hunt, Lady A & Vince will honor Reba at Wednesday’s ‘CMT Artists of the Year’

CMTThe list of big names who’ll be a part of next week’s 2019 CMT Artists of the Year just keeps growing.

Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins, Vince Gill, Maddie & Tae, The Connors and The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki, plus Chrissy Metz and Lonnie Chavis from This Is Us, are all set to take the stage next Wednesday at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.

Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs are this year’s honorees, alongside Breakout Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde and Artist of a Lifetime Reba McEntire.

Lady A and Sam will pay tribute to Reba, while Vince will present her award. Chrissy Metz will do a special performance for Luke Combs.

Galecki, Lauren, Lonnie and Maddie & Tae will all be presenters.

You can tune in to watch the 90-minute Artists of the Year special next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

