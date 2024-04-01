Sam Hunt plots Locked Up Tour

Sam Hunt is hitting the road this summer on his Locked Up Tour.

The 20-city trek kicks off June 28 in Bend, Oregon, and will hit Virginia, Ohio, Florida, South Carolina, Utah and more, before wrapping up in London, Ontario, on September 28.

Russell Dickerson will open for Sam on all dates, while George Birge and Dalton Dover will support during the U.S. and Canada legs, respectively.

You can register for the April 3 presale now open via Sam’s presale link. General sale begins April 5 at 10 a.m. local time at samhunt.com.

Coming up, you can catch Sam performing “Locked Up” on the 2024 CMT Music Awards, airing live from Austin, Texas, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

“Locked Up” is the title track of Sam’s forthcoming four-track EP, arriving April 5. He’s currently #3 on the country charts with “Outskirts.”

Here’s the Locked Up EP track list:

“Locked Up”

“Country House”

“Last Hurrah”

“Outskirts”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.