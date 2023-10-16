96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Sam Hunt plots Outskirts Tour 2024

October 16, 2023 10:25AM CDT
Share
ABC/Paula Lobo

Sam Hunt has announced his headlining Outskirts Tour 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the arena trek kicks off February 22 in Grand Rapids, with stops in Louisville, Nashville, Knoxville, Savannah and more, before concluding in Charlottesville, Virginia, on April 13. 

Brett Young and Lily Rose, who opened for Sam on his recent Summer On The Outskirts Tour, will again join him as openers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Presale begins Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m.

For the full Outskirts Tour 2024 schedule, visit Sam’s website.

Additionally, Sam is set to drop a fresh track, “Came the Closest,” on Friday, October 20. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Youre Gonna Miss ThisTrace Adkins
6:58pm
World On FireNate Smith
6:55pm
SpeechlessDan & Shay
6:51pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
6:44pm
Starting OverChris Stapleton
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Guitarist Bryan Bassett from Foghat
2

Behind the Roar: John E. Brady on Voicing Pumbaa in Disney's “The Lion King”
3

Lainey Wilson's Exes Think 'Watermelon Moonshine' Is About Them
4

The Average Time Waiting in Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes Went Down in 2023
5

Sportswriter Dave Kindred Learning to Live Life Again in "My Home Team"