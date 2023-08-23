96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Sam Hunt previews heartfelt new song

August 23, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sam Hunt recently performed an as-yet-unreleased song for fans on Instagram.

The acoustic track finds Sam reminiscing on his younger days at home with his parents. “Fences keep the cattle in but they can’t hold the souls of men,” Sam captions the video, directly quoting a lyric from his emotional tune.

No information on the song’s release has been shared yet.

Sam’s currently on country radio with his latest single “Outskirts.” 

He’s also out on his headlining Summer On The Outskirts Tour with openers Brett Young and Lily Rose. For a full list of dates, visit his website.

