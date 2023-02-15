96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Sam Hunt sets his sights on a short Sin City stint

February 15, 2023 1:54PM CST
Share
Sam Hunt sets his sights on a short Sin City stint

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sam Hunt is the latest country star who’s headed to Vegas. 

He won’t be sticking around for an extended residency like Luke BryanMiranda Lambert or Keith Urban, however. Instead, Sam will do a two-night stint at Resorts World Las Vegas, the same place Luke and Carrie Underwood have ongoing runs. 

Sam’s Sin City stint is Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, with tickets going on sale Thursday, February 16. You can find all the details online.

Right now, the Georgia native has a top 15 hit with “Water Under the Bridge,” and just last week, he put out a new track called “Walmart.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
6:44pm
Chasin YouMorgan Wallen
6:41pm
Hate My HeartCarrie Underwood
6:38pm
Down HomeJimmie Allen
6:35pm
Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
6:28pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Passing On 'The Voice'
2

Coming Soon: Radio Station Renovation Powered by Sutherlands Home Base
3

Stratford Pointe Open House February 18th and 19th
4

California Tesla Driver Spotted Sleeping Behind The Wheel
5

South Plains District Dental Society Annual Give Kids a Smile Children’s Dental Health Fair