96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Sam Hunt’s “in heaven” as daughter Lucy starts to say “Da-Da”

February 27, 2023 5:00AM CST
Share
Sam Hunt’s “in heaven” as daughter Lucy starts to say “Da-Da”

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

For Sam Hunt, life’s been better than ever since the arrival of his daughter, Lucy, last May.

Now that she’s starting to say his name, the “Water Under the Bridge” hitmaker can hardly contain his excitement.

“It melts my heart every time,” he smiles. “She’s started saying [‘Da-Da’]. She loosely associates ‘Da-Da’ with me, but I’ll take it, because it usually is things that she wants. She’ll say ‘Da-Da’ when she wants something.”

“But she’s starting to really hone in,” he continues, “because I try to encourage, you know, when she says ‘Da-Da’ to light up and give her a reaction so she knows that’s gonna be me.”

Sam reveals Lucy’s also starting to say “Mama,” adding that he and wife Hannah have “just been in heaven the past few months” since the birth of their daughter. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Something In The OrangeZach Bryan
2:11pm
How Country FeelsRandy Houser
2:08pm
Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
2:03pm
One Man BandOld Dominion
2:00pm
Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
1:57pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

509 Drink Shop
4

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
5

Get Signed Up at Ron Hoover RV to Win A Trip to See Morgan Wallen in Austin