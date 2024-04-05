96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Sam Hunt’s ‘Locked Up’ EP has arrived

April 5, 2024 1:45PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Universal Music Group Nashville

Sam Hunt has dropped his new EP, Locked Up.

The four-song set includes the previously released title track and current single, “Outskirts,” as well as two unreleased tracks, “Country House” and “Last Hurrah.”

Sam co-wrote three of its songs and tapped on a bevy of hit songwriters as contributors, including Shane McAnallyJosh OsborneRoss Copperman and Luke Laird.

Sam’s latest album is 2020’s SOUTHSIDE, which featured the hits “Body Like a Back Road,” “Kinfolks” and “Hard to Forget.”

Coming up, Sam will perform “Locked Up” at Sunday’s CMT Music Awards. You can watch it live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Here’s the Locked Up EP track list:

“Locked Up”
“Country House”
“Last Hurrah”
“Outskirts”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

There Goes My LifeKenny Chesney
6:48pm
BulletproofNate Smith
6:45pm
Got What I GotJason Aldean
6:42pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:35pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
6:32pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Keith Urban Joins ‘The Voice’ As Mentor
2

Blake Shelton Shares Excitement For 'All For The Hall' Concert
3

Unveiling the Heart of Chicago Med: A Conversation with Marlyne Barrett
4

Earth Might Move 1 Second Back In Time
5

Texas Tech run-rules SFA 16-4, Tuesday Afternoon