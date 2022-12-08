96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Santa Paws is Coming to Town

December 8, 2022 12:16PM CST
This year, celebrate the Christmas season with your family, including those four-legged members!

Going on TODAY, celebrate the holidays and bring your furry friends for Santa Paws at the Cotton Court. Enjoy specials such as drinks, treats, and photos with Santa! You and your pet can also enjoy a complimentary apple cider and s’mores treat, and a lucky winner will win a getaway at the Cotton Court!

In addition to the evet, there will be a chance to donate to the Ronald McDonald House.

Come have a nice evening with your furry friend from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Cotton Court, located at 1610 off Broadway.

For more information, visit the webpage here.

