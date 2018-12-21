Santa Surprises Woman With A House

For the fifth year in a row, an anonymous man dressed up as Santa Claus gave away a house to a family in need.

The secret Santa in Fairmont, West Virginia, identified someone who could use a boost this holiday season.

They were at risk of losing Their home because of financial hardship – and was trying to figure out how to keep it, so she continued to have a place to raise her sons.

That’s when this generous Santa showed up and saved the day, paying for the house.

The Santa works very hard to remain anonymous, but has explained that he has been blessed in his life and now wants to “bless back.”