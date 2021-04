Savanna Woods from Washington and NBC’s “The Voice”

She has 10 tattoos, loves her tiny house and can’t wait to get back to Greece / Italy. From season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice” Savanna Woods joins us to talk Team Kelly and more when she takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut

