Say Goodbye to the Pie

Lubbock’s Chocolate Mousse Pie Bar has officially said goodbye to the pie. The desert bistro closed their doors after eleven years of service within the Lubbock community. On Sunday, April 10, 2022, the crew posted on their Facebook page photos of the Pie Bar’s multiple locations throughout the Hub City, with the caption, “Thank you Lubbock”. Similar to other small business, the Chocolate Mousse Pie Bar suffered greatly after the pandemic.
The Chocolate Mousse Pie Bar was first established in Lubbock off of 50th and Indiana in 2011. In 2012, the pie crew opened up their Kingsgate location off of 82nd and Quaker. Later, in 2017, the team opened up their Milwaukee location, and the same year shut down their Kingsgate location. In 2018, the location off of Slide and 82nd was opened, then closed in 2020. From 2020 to 2022, the Chocolate Mousse Pie Bar ran with only the Milwaukee location, until this month.
Now, one can expect to not see any more moose running around Lubbock, but there is potential for something else in the future. Lubbock will have to wait and see!