Schedule of Performances for the FREE Hispanic Heritage Month Outdoor Event THIS WEEKEND!
October 5, 2022 11:19AM CDT
This weekend on Saturday, October 8, join Los Hermanos Familia to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! From 4 – 9 p.m., come by the LHUCA Plaza for food, culture, performances, and more!
Performances will include:
Mariachi Mackenzie Middle School (4:00 p.m.)
Coronado High School Mariachi (4:30 p.m.)
Sigma Delta Pi Poetry Readings in English & Spanish (5:00 p.m.)
Cristo ys Sus Instrumentos (5:30 p.m.)
Las Banderas – Presentation of Hispanic Heritage Month Flags (6 p.m.)
Lubbock High School Ballet Folklorico (6:30 p.m.)
Salsa Dance Lesson by Aeriel’s Choreography – (7 p.m.)
DOUBLE JAY – reggaeton artist (7:20 p.m.)
Coyote Rio Band – Contemporary, Latin music, and rock band (8 p.m.)
Food trucks and vendors will be available.
Those attending are encouraged to bring your chairs, showcase your country of origin in costume, t-shirt, or bring your flag!
This program is made possible by sponsors including Reliant an NRG Company, as well as media sponsors Latino Lubbock Magazine, and Magic 106.5!
All are invited to this casual and comfortable event. Los Hermanos Familia is committed to “Strengthening Families, Building Community.”
Please join us!
For more info, please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.
org.
Food Trucks and Vendors:
We invite food trucks to come to showcase their cuisine! It’s a small $50 fee. Placement is first come, first serve.
Also, vendors are invited to come to sell their arts and crafts, etc., or nonprofits and organizations can showcase their programs – for a $25 fee. Please bring a table and a couple of chairs. You can decorate the table in the Hispanic Heritage Month theme.
This is a great way to showcase your organization or sell your products, and crafts! Please register online or email [email protected] or for more information, please call Christy at (806)792-1212.
More about: