Schedule of Performances for the FREE Hispanic Heritage Month Outdoor Event THIS WEEKEND!

This weekend on Saturday, October 8, join Los Hermanos Familia to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! From 4 – 9 p.m., come by the LHUCA Plaza for food, culture, performances, and more!

Performances will include:

Mariachi Mackenzie Middle School (4:00 p.m.)

Coronado High School Mariachi (4:30 p.m.)

Sigma Delta Pi Poetry Readings in English & Spanish (5:00 p.m.)

Cristo ys Sus Instrumentos (5:30 p.m.)

Las Banderas – Presentation of Hispanic Heritage Month Flags (6 p.m.)

Lubbock High School Ballet Folklorico (6:30 p.m.)

Salsa Dance Lesson by Aeriel’s Choreography – (7 p.m.)

DOUBLE JAY – reggaeton artist (7:20 p.m.)

Coyote Rio Band – Contemporary, Latin music, and rock band (8 p.m.)

Food trucks and vendors will be available.

Those attending are encouraged to bring your chairs, showcase your country of origin in costume, t-shirt, or bring your flag!

This program is made possible by sponsors including Reliant an NRG Company, as well as media sponsors Latino Lubbock Magazine , and Magic 106.5!

All are invited to this casual and comfortable event. Los Hermanos Familia is committed to “Strengthening Families, Building Community.”

Please join us!

Food Trucks and Vendors: