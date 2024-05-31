School Supplies Needed for City-Wide Back 2 School Bash

Numerous organizations and agencies are partnering together to organize one large back-to-school event that will provide free food, backpacks, school supplies, community resources, and more to Lubbock County and West Texas families. The 2024 City-Wide Back 2 School Bash with Texas Tech University will take place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

To help gather school supplies and hygiene items for this event, there is a School Supply Drive happening from now until June 28, 2024. Donation bins are located all around Lubbock, including:

Lubbock Public Library – Groves (5520 19th St)

Lubbock Public Library – Godeke (5034 Frankford Ave)

Lubbock Public Library – Mahon (1306 9th St)

Lubbock Public Library – Patterson (1836 Parkway Dr)

City of Wolfforth Library (508 E US62)

Peoples Bank (3801 34th St)

Peoples Bank (5820 82nd St)

Peoples Bank (11011 Quaker Ave)

Prosperity Bank (4827 4th St)

Prosperity Bank (5120 82nd St)

Prosperity Bank (6500 Indiana Ave)

Prosperity Bank (8232 University Ave)

Prosperity Bank (4505 98th St)

Prosperity Bank (7904 Milwaukee Ave)

Prosperity Bank (1401 Ave Q)

Prosperity Bank (114 University Ave)

Lone Star State Bank (6220 Milwaukee Ave)

Parenting Cottage (3818 50th St)

School of Rock (6827 82nd St)

Crunch Fitness (6205 Slide Rd)

Citizens Tower – Lobby by elevators (1314 Ave K)

Citizens are welcome to drop off new school supplies to any of these locations. The types of school supplies needed include writing & coloring utensils, loose-leaf paper, scissors, glue, notebooks, highlighters, erasers and more. Some suggested hygiene items are hand sanitizer, travel-size toothpaste & toothbrushes, hair combs, and travel-size deodorant.

The mission of this event is clear: to ensure that every child, regardless of their socioeconomic background, is equipped with the necessary supplies to thrive in the upcoming school year. Each year, families face the daunting task of purchasing school supplies, with an average cost of $100 per child. For 1 in 5 families living beneath the poverty line in Lubbock County, these expenses care impossible to meet, often resulting in children starting the school year without the essential supplies they need to succeed.

Texas Tech University’s College Connect has generously donated 5,000 backpacks towards this event. We need your help to fill them with school supplies and hygiene items!

In addition to donation bins set up around town, we’ve also set up an Amazon Registry for anyone who would prefer an easier way to participate. The registry can be found at https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/1IZCX3Q7YM0AC. All items purchased from the registry will be shipped directly to the Back 2 School Bash Committee to be stuffed in backpacks and distributed at this historic event.

More information and updates about this event can be found at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/library/city-wide-back-2-school-bash . Questions can be sent to [email protected].