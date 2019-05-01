Science Spectrum – National Math Festival

Little girl playing with her homemade planetarium as she holds an astronaut and spacecraft. Arms raised as she flies them over the planets.

National Math Festival

Saturday, May 4th (10:00am to 3:00pm)

in the Lobby of the Science Spectrum!

Join the Science Spectrum for a fun filled day of hands-on math activities that are part of the National Math Festival, Saturday, May 4th from 10:00am to 3:00pm in the lobby of the Science Spectrum.

This FREE* event makes math fun by showing how math is involved in our daily lives and how numbers, patterns, and geometric shapes are all around us! Activities are geared for children ages 5 to 12 and their families, but anyone interested in math is welcome to attend.

Get ready for fun mind stretching activities through games, puzzles, brain teasers, building challenges, cup stacking, geometric bubbles and other hands-on activities that explore the world of Math.

Enjoy These FREE* Math Activities:

– Geometric Bubbles

Origami

Building with KEVA Planks

Walk through a Sheet of Paper

Cup Speed Stacking

Brain Teasers & Puzzles

Games (Connect Four, Checkers & Chess)

Rocket Math

Estimation Guestimation

For more information on the national event, visit www.nationalmathfestival.org.

All National Math Festival activities are located in the lobby and are free to the public.

Standard Museum Admission and OMNI Theater ticket rates apply.

A non-profit museum dedicated to science education.