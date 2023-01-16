Scott, Shavers Sweep Weekly Big 12 Awards

IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech senior guard Bre’Amber Scott and freshman guard Jasmine Shavers have been named Big 12 Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, the Big 12 announced Monday.

Both Scott and Shavers shined this past week, scoring a combined 63 points in the Lady Raiders 85-65 win at Kansas State on Saturday.

Scott turned in the best week of her college career scoring 60 points in just 65 minutes of game action. In her third and fourth consecutive 20-point games, Scott shot 17-of-25 (68.0 percent) from the floor, 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from behind the 3-point arc and 20-of-23 from the line (87 percent). The guard also grabbed 15 total rebounds, including a career-high 11 in Tech’s 85-65 road win in the Little Apple. On Wednesday, Scott scored 23 points off the bench, the most by a Big 12 player this season. Scott shot 8-of-11 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range against No. 19 Oklahoma.

Saturday, Scott simply took her game to another level scoring 37 points and grabbing 11 rebounds on just 14 total shots in 31 minutes of play. The guard was 17-of-19 from the line narrowly missing a pair of Sheryl Swoopes school records. Swoopes owns the school record for makes in a game (19) and attempts (20) after shooting 19-of-20 from the line against Houston during the 1991-92 season. The 37-points are the most a Big 12 player has scored this season.

The guard scored 14 of her 37 points in Saturday’s fourth quarter.

Scott became just the 22nd player since 1999-00 to record 37+ points and 10+ rebounds in a Big 12 game, and just the fourth Lady Raider to have a 37-point double-double against a conference foe. She is now leading the Big 12 in scoring during conference games (23.8) and is fourth among scorers in all contests at 16.1 points per game.

The Player of the Week honor is Scott first of her career.

Tech’s other honoree, Shavers, took home her third Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor this season after scoring 38 points in two games. The Mesquite native shot 14-of-26 from the floor and 62.5 percent from 3-point range. The guard led all players in the Big 12 this week in 3-point percentage and was third in field goal percentage. Shavers’ 19 points per game this week was the most among freshman and third-best mark amongst all players regardless of classification.

Shavers also made all five of her free throw attempts for the week.

On Wednesday against OU, the freshman scored 12 points in just 19 minutes of action. In addition to her 12 points, she added five rebounds and an assist. Saturday, Shavers turned in the best and most efficient performance of her young career when she exploded for a career-high 26 points in the Lady Raiders’ 20-point win at K-State.

Shavers shot 10-of-16 from the field and 4-of-7 from downtown. The guard recorded her seventh and eighth games with at least 10 points this season and is now averaging 9.2 points a game overall and 12.8 in conference games.

Sitting at 14-4 overall, the Lady Raiders have another massive week ahead as No. 25 Texas visits United Supermarkets on Wednesday, before Tech travels to RV West Virginia for another Saturday road clash.

–TECH–