Scott, Skogen named to PING All-America Team
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s Calum Scott and Baard Skogen were each named to the NCAA Division I PING honorable mention All-America team on Wednesday, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America. At least one Red Raider golfer has been a part of the Division I PING All-America Teams since 2018.
Scott and Skogen both enjoyed stellar postseason performances beginning in the regional round in Baton Rouge as the duo finished first and second respectively. Skogen was the regional medalist, earning his first win of the 2023-24 season by besting the field of 68 with an 8-under 208. Scott took second just two shots behind (6-under 210).
It was Scott who led the Red Raiders once at the NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa in Carlsbad, Calif. Scott earned a tie for 11th at the 72-hole championship as he carded an even-par 288. He ended his stay with a third-round 4-under 68 and a final-round 2-under 70.
Scott led the Red Raiders in the 2023-24 season with a 70.9 scoring average over 13 stroke play events and 41 rounds; he also led Tech with eight Top 20 finishes this past season. Meanwhile, Skogen finished his senior campaign with a 72.0 scoring average in 13 stroke play events and 38 rounds of golf.
It is Scott’s first PING All-America honor and Skogen’s second. Skogen picked up an honorable mention All-America team selection after his sophomore season in 2022. The Red Raider duo were two of 32 golfers named honorable mention All-America in 2024.
Division I PING All-America Teams
First Team
Luke Clanton, Florida State
Wenyi Ding, Arizona State
Mats Ege, East Tennessee State
Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida
Ben James, Virginia
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech
Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt
Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech
Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford
Brendan Valdes, Auburn
Second Team
Santiago de la Fuente, Houston
Austin Greaser, North Carolina
Max Herendeen, Illinois
Johnny Keefer, Baylor
Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
Jack Lundin, Missouri
Jacob Skov Olesen, Arkansas
Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt
Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt
Karl Vilips, Stanford
Third Team
Bastien Amat, New Mexico
Jackson Buchanan, Illinois
Gustav Frimodt, TCU
Ryggs Johnston, Arizona State
Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State
Christiaan Maas, Texas
Phichaksn Maichon, Texas A&M
Omar Morales, UCLA
Preston Summerhays, Arizona State
Sampson Zheng, California
Honorable Mention
Josele Ballester, Arizona State
Michael Brennan, Wake Forest
J.M. Butler, Auburn
George Duangmanee, Virginia
Josh Duangmanee, Virginia
David Ford, North Carolina
Maxwell Ford, North Carolina
Connor Gaunt, LSU
Ian Gilligan, Florida
Tyler Goecke, Illinois
Alex Goff, Kentucky
Jake Hall, Tennessee
Palmer Jackson, Notre Dame
Petr Hruby, Washington
Bryan Lee, Virginia
Bryce Lewis, Tennessee
Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount
Ben Lorenz, Oklahoma
Nick Mathews, NC State
William Moll, Vanderbilt
Sebastian Moss, Louisville
Calum Scott, Texas Tech
Herman Sekne, Purdue
Baard Skogen, Texas Tech
Jack Turner, Florida
Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt
Ben van Wyk, Georgia
Ryan Voois, Illinois
Daniel Rodrigues, Texas A&M
Neal Shipley, Ohio State
Adam Wallin, Ohio State
Ben Warian, Minnesota
