Scott, Skogen named to PING All-America Team

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s Calum Scott and Baard Skogen were each named to the NCAA Division I PING honorable mention All-America team on Wednesday, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America. At least one Red Raider golfer has been a part of the Division I PING All-America Teams since 2018.

Scott and Skogen both enjoyed stellar postseason performances beginning in the regional round in Baton Rouge as the duo finished first and second respectively. Skogen was the regional medalist, earning his first win of the 2023-24 season by besting the field of 68 with an 8-under 208. Scott took second just two shots behind (6-under 210).

It was Scott who led the Red Raiders once at the NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa in Carlsbad, Calif. Scott earned a tie for 11th at the 72-hole championship as he carded an even-par 288. He ended his stay with a third-round 4-under 68 and a final-round 2-under 70.

Scott led the Red Raiders in the 2023-24 season with a 70.9 scoring average over 13 stroke play events and 41 rounds; he also led Tech with eight Top 20 finishes this past season. Meanwhile, Skogen finished his senior campaign with a 72.0 scoring average in 13 stroke play events and 38 rounds of golf.

It is Scott’s first PING All-America honor and Skogen’s second. Skogen picked up an honorable mention All-America team selection after his sophomore season in 2022. The Red Raider duo were two of 32 golfers named honorable mention All-America in 2024.

Division I PING All-America Teams

First Team

Luke Clanton, Florida State

Wenyi Ding, Arizona State

Mats Ege, East Tennessee State

Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida

Ben James, Virginia

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt

Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech

Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford

Brendan Valdes, Auburn

Second Team

Santiago de la Fuente, Houston

Austin Greaser, North Carolina

Max Herendeen, Illinois

Johnny Keefer, Baylor

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Jack Lundin, Missouri

Jacob Skov Olesen, Arkansas

Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt

Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt

Karl Vilips, Stanford

Third Team

Bastien Amat, New Mexico

Jackson Buchanan, Illinois

Gustav Frimodt, TCU

Ryggs Johnston, Arizona State

Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Phichaksn Maichon, Texas A&M

Omar Morales, UCLA

Preston Summerhays, Arizona State

Sampson Zheng, California

Honorable Mention

Josele Ballester, Arizona State

Michael Brennan, Wake Forest

J.M. Butler, Auburn

George Duangmanee, Virginia

Josh Duangmanee, Virginia

David Ford, North Carolina

Maxwell Ford, North Carolina

Connor Gaunt, LSU

Ian Gilligan, Florida

Tyler Goecke, Illinois

Alex Goff, Kentucky

Jake Hall, Tennessee

Palmer Jackson, Notre Dame

Petr Hruby, Washington

Bryan Lee, Virginia

Bryce Lewis, Tennessee

Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount

Ben Lorenz, Oklahoma

Nick Mathews, NC State

William Moll, Vanderbilt

Sebastian Moss, Louisville

Calum Scott, Texas Tech

Herman Sekne, Purdue

Baard Skogen, Texas Tech

Jack Turner, Florida

Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt

Ben van Wyk, Georgia

Ryan Voois, Illinois

Daniel Rodrigues, Texas A&M

Neal Shipley, Ohio State

Adam Wallin, Ohio State

Ben Warian, Minnesota

About PING

PING designs, manufactures and markets a complete line of golf equipment including metal woods, irons, wedges, putters and golf bags. The family-owned company was founded in 1959 in the garage of the late Karsten Solheim, a mechanical engineer with an extensive background in the aerospace and computer industries. His frustration with his putting inspired him to design his own putter, which created a “pinging” sound when striking a golf ball. This sound was the source of the name now synonymous with innovation, quality and service throughout the world of golf. Solheim and his company are credited with numerous innovations that became industry standards, including perimeter weighting, custom fitting and the use of investment casting in the manufacturing of golf clubs. His insistence on adhering to strict engineering principles and tight manufacturing tolerances raised the level of product performance and quality throughout the golf industry. Solheim is the only person to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as a golf club manufacturer. Today, the Phoenix-based company is under the direction of Solheim’s grandson, John K. Solheim, who leads a team of more than 800 dedicated employees committed to helping improve the games of golfers around the world.

-TECH-

Release Provided By MATT BURKHOLDER Texas Tech Athletics