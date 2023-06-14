96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Scotty lights up ‘GMA’ stage with ‘It Matters to Her’

June 14, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records

Scotty McCreery appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, June 14, to perform his latest single, “It Matters to Her.”

The romantic ode was penned by Scotty, Lee Thomas Miller and Rhett Akins as a tribute to Scotty’s wife and childhood sweetheart, Gabi.

Right before Scotty’s performance, Gabi made a special appearance on camera with their son, Avery.

“It Matters to Her” is featured on Scotty’s latest album, Same Truck. The 12-track record also spawned the chart-topping hits “You Time” and “Damn Strait.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Humble And KindTim Mcgraw
12:27pm
She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
12:24pm
I Wish Grandpas Never DiedRiley Green
12:20pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
12:17pm
Fancy LikeWalker Hayes
12:11pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023
2

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
3

Where Is The Lost Cajun?
4

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy to Host District 6 Brick Streets Community Meeting
5

Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss Her Boyfriend on TV