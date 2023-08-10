96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Scotty McCreery announces new song, “Cabin In A Solo”

August 10, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Scotty McCreery has unveiled the name and release date of his upcoming song.

The track is titled “Cabin In A Solo” and will arrive on August 18.

“Took some buddies up to the mountains of North Carolina to do nothing but write some country music. I’m proud to say one of those songs turned out to be one of my favorites I’ve ever written,” Scotty shares on Facebook alongside a preview clip of the classic country-leaning tune.

Be sure to presave “Cab In A Solo” to hear it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Baby GirlSugarland
3:57am
God Gave Me A GirlRussell Dickerson
3:54am
Born CountryAlabama
3:51am
A Woman Like YouLee Brice
3:48am
Looking For YouChris Young
3:42am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Los Hermanos Familia to Stock Buddy Holly Lake with Hungry Catfish in Preparation of Fishing Event
2

Discover Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail on the Lubbock Chilton Trail
3

The Silent Wings Museum Honors Spirit of ’45 Day
4

Nashville notes: Eli Winders’ upcoming debut + Jo Dee Messina’s bracelet
5

State Senator Charles Perry Presents Art Award to Roberts ES Student