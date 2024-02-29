96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Scotty McCreery announces title, release date + track list for sixth album

February 29, 2024 10:25AM CST
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Scotty McCreery will release his sixth studio album, Rise & Fall, on May 10.

The announcement arrived Thursday via a video on Scotty’s socials, where he also revealed Rise & Fall‘s cover art, track list and a teaser of a new track, “Slow Dance,” which drops Friday alongside the preorder and presave links.

“Can’t wait for y’all to hear the new music. Hope you love it, we’ll see you on the road,” Scotty said in the clip.

Rise & Fall will include its lead single, “Cab in a Solo,” as well as the earlier released “Can’t Pass the Bar” and “Love Like This.”

Here’s the full track list for Rise & Fall:

“Little More Gone”
“Cab in a Solo”
“Lonely”
“Can’t Pass the Bar”
“Hey Rose”
“Fall of Summer”
“Love Like This”
“Slow Dance”
“No Country for Old Men”
“And Countin’”
“Stuck Behind a Tractor”
“Red Letter Blueprint”
“Porch”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry
2

Jon Pardi's Daughter Turns One: 'Still Can't Believe You're Ours'
3

Woman to Become First Person to Marry AI-Generated Hologram
4

Garth Brooks Invites Travis Kelce To Sing 'Friends In Low Places' At His Bar's Grand Opening
5

Introducing Nektar Juice Bar