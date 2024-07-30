Scotty McCreery + Callista Clark dropping a new collab

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

July 30, 2024 2:30PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Up-and-comer Callista Clark has enlisted Scotty McCreery for a new collab, “Gettin’ Old,” arriving Aug. 9.

The news arrived on social media alongside a video of Callista and Scotty sharing the announcement. 

“Y’all know that I’ve been keeping a very big secret, and the secret is, that I have a duet partner. And that duet partner is,” Callista said in the clip before Scotty popped into the camera frame.

“What’s up! Y’all, Scotty here. I am so fired up to be on the song. Callista wrote a heck of a tune and honored to sing on it with you,” Scotty added while looking at his new duet partner.

You can watch the full announcement now on the social platform X.

Scotty’s currently ascending the country charts with “Fall of Summer,” the second single off his latest album, Rise & Fall.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

