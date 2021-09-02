      Weather Alert

Scotty McCreery calls himself the “world's best wedding dancer”

Sep 2, 2021 @ 1:31pm

Jeff Ray

Scotty McCreery can sing and write songs, and apparently moonwalk as well. In a new video posted on social media, the American Idol alum reveals he can easily channel Michael Jackson, especially at a wedding.

“I am the world’s best wedding dancer,” Scotty boasts. “Yes, when they play ‘Billie Jean,’ my moonwalk comes out, and it’s amazing. It’s just a bring the house down type of moonwalk.”

Perhaps Scotty will show off his dance moves in the video for one of the songs on his upcoming Same Truck album. He just dropped a new track, “Carolina to Me,” which celebrates his love of his home state of North Carolina.

“To me, North Carolina is just a little piece of Heaven on Earth, and I hope when I get to Heaven, there’s a little bit of North Carolina in it,” Scotty says.

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Ashley McBryde brings Eric Church to the stage for an unforgettable surprise at her sold-out show in Nashville
Nelly’s Heartland is his first full country project, but it was a decade-and-a-half in the making
Carrie Underwood teases 'Sunday Night Football' opening video
Walker Hayes is “Fancy Like That,” crossing over to the pop chart and changing the menu at Applebee's
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood reveal video premiere date
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On