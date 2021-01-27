      Weather Alert

Scotty McCreery donates more than $2,000 to ACM Lifting Lives

Jan 27, 2021 @ 1:00pm

Billy Bob’s TexasScotty McCreery has teamed up with Billy Bob’s Texas to give back to ACM Lifting Lives

During a recent limited-capacity show that Scotty performed at the famed Fort Worth venue, the singer donated $1 from every ticket sold to the charitable branch of the Academy of Country Music, which funds music-based health programs, and launched a COVID-19 Response Fund to help music industry professionals in need. 

The donation total came to $2,100. 

“I love having an opportunity to help a great cause like ACM Lifting Lives, and doing it while performing at a legendary venue like Billy Bob’s Texas is an added bonus,” Scotty says in a statement. 

To celebrate Billy Bob Texas’ 40th anniversary in February, several country artists will perform at the honky tonk throughout the month, including Lee Brice, Jimmie AllenJamey Johnson and Randy Houser.

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

