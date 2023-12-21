96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Scotty McCreery gets festive with “Feel Like the Holidays” on ‘GMA’

December 21, 2023 10:00AM CST
ABC/Paula Lobo

Scotty McCreery dropped by ABC’s Good Morning America on December 21 to perform “Feel Like the Holidays.”

Decked in a black turtleneck and brown outer shirt, Scotty delivered his new festive tune in his signature country baritone alongside his band members and a snowy background that mirrored the song’s cover art.

Before performing, Scotty also chatted with GMA‘s Robin Roberts about his recent Grand Ole Opry membership invitation and upcoming Cab in a Solo Tour.

The 16-date trek kicks off January 26 in Troy, Ohio, before concluding in Schenectady, New York, on March 16. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to scottymccreery.com.

