Scotty McCreery Opens Up About Becoming A First-Time Dad

Scotty McCreery is getting ready to be a first time in just a few weeks and is opening up about his and his wife, Gabi’s last preparations. He said, “Baby is coming fast, I tell you, It seems like just yesterday that Gabi showed me the pregnancy test, and she was like, ‘We’re having a kid” He continued, “We’ve got to build a nursery and get all this stuff ready,” but “It’s going to be the biggest blessing. I can’t wait to teach this kid things. Get him on the ball field, play him some music, teach him guitar. We’ve already got a little music stand for him to play with. So yeah, we’re pumped.”

What was the most difficult thing you had to do to prepare for a new baby?…………Does this come with instructions?