Scotty McCreery Recalls Attending His First George Strait Concert:

Scotty McCreery described his first George Strait concert as an “unreal” experience. “[George Strait] was my very first concert I went to. It was him, Reba McEntire, Lee Ann Womack. It was unreal for a first show and I just remember sitting there watching him in the arena and being like ‘man, how cool is that,’” he gushed. “You know he has his own songs, 60 of them are No. 1s at least and people are there crowding an arena singing his songs back to him and dancing like that was the dream of mine when I was a teenager and it’s cool to now have a little taste of what he’s got, but I don’t think anybody will touch what he’s got,” McCreery continued. McCreery is one of the youngest winners of American Idol, he sang George Strait’s song “Check Yes or No,” during the season 10 finale, a special request from Strait himself.
