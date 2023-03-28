Scotty McCreery returns to Garner for UScellular campaign

Scotty McCreery has partnered with UScellular for their Locally Grown, Locally Live music campaign.

The campaign, which spotlights artists, and the people and places that have shaped them, will also feature Greylan James, Kalie Shorr, Corey Kent, Hailey Whitters and Morgan Wade.

“I love how UScellular is creating an opportunity for me and other artists to stay connected with fans in communities across the country,” Scotty shares. “The amazing people in my hometown of Garner, North Carolina, helped give me my start in music, and it’s great to see that UScellular is working in a similar way to show how they are committed to enriching the communities they serve.”

The campaign kicked off on March 27 with the Locally Grown, Locally Live VIP Fan Experience Sweepstakes and will end on May 28.

There will be special appearances from the featured artists at the UScellular Connection Stage, headlined by Scotty, at Summerfest music festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 8.

Additionally, on April 5 at 8 p.m. CT, Scotty will host an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram Live to chat and interact with fans.

Fans can get a glimpse of Scotty’s hometown life, including a trip to his guitar teacher’s home, the Garner Baseball fields and Lake Benson Park, in a promotional video on Twitter.

