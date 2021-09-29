      Weather Alert

Scotty McCreery soaked up “You Time” with wife Gabi amid pandemic

Sep 29, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

If Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, had been home together in 2019, he would have never had his fourth number-one hit, with “You Time.” Scotty just spoke out about the song’s success on Instagram, after spending more than a year off the road with his adoring spouse.

“2.5 years ago our lives were as busy as ever,” he wrote. “I was on the road, and you were working at the hospital. For a couple that had just been married, it seemed like we never got to see each other. So on March 6th, 2019 I wrote a song called ‘You Time’ about how I wanted the world to slow down so we could spend more time together (I really didn’t mean for the universe to take that song so literally..).”

While Scotty calls the pandemic “awful,” he’s grateful for the time he and Gabi spent together.

“One of the silver linings has been being able to actually spend every day together so young in our marriage,” he adds. “I never thought we would get that time until we were both retired.”

“You Time” is from Scotty’s new Same Truck album.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Carly Pearce learns from the past as she starts dating again
Carly Pearce changed Kelsea Ballerini's “Diamondback” to make it her own
Alan Jackson shares he has a genetic neurological disorder
Old Dominion's unlikely, unplanned visit to the “Lonely Side of Town” with the Empress of Soul
Blake Shelton texted Ariana Grande about a rumor that he's being replaced on 'The Voice'
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On