Scotty McCreery stepping into Grand Ole Opry’s ‘Circle Sessions’
Jeff RayBefore Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood headline the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night, one of their fans will make an appearance in the pre-show.
Scotty McCreery is this week’s guest for the Circle Sessions, the Opry’s online pre-show that features artists performing at home.
Circle Sessions streams at 7:30 p.m. on the Circle Access Facebook page. The Opry airs at 9 p.m. ET on the Circle TV network, as well as the Opry’s social media and YouTube channels.
Scotty also released his “Somewhere in Quarantine Tour” T-shirt this week, named after the virtual tour he’s been doing with radio stations and media outlets around the country during quarantine. Proceeds from T-shirt sales go to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
