Scotty McCreery teases rootsy new song

August 9, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Get ready Scotty McCreery fans, new music’s coming soon.

On Wednesday, August 9, Scotty shared a clip of an unreleased track on Instagram with a truck, man frowning and wine emojis as the caption. The snippet boasts a neo traditional country sound with prominent steel guitar lines.

The preview clip follows Scotty’s cryptic post earlier this week, in which he captioned, “It’s lookin like my plan didn’t work out at all.”

Scotty’s latest release is his album Same Truck, which received the deluxe treatment in 2022. The project spawned singles “You Time,” “It Matters To Her” and the title track.

