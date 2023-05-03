96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Scotty McCreery walks down memory lane in candid ‘CMT Stages’ episode

May 3, 2023 1:45PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of CMT Digital

Scotty McCreery takes center stage on the newest episode of CMT Digital’s docuseries CMT Stages.

Sitting down with CMT in a living room setup, Scotty reflected on his American Idol journey, the roller-coaster music career after, a candid recount of being dropped by his first record label after a failed single and how he made a comeback with a song he always loved.

On the episode, Scotty also performed stripped-down versions of his hits and notable tunes, including his debut single “I Love You This Big” and first-ever number one, “Five More Minutes.”

Scotty’s CMT Stages episode is available now on YouTube and Facebook.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

May We AllFlorida-georgia Line
6:54pm
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
6:46pm
Aint Always The CowboyJon Pardi
6:43pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
6:40pm
Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
6:37pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jaylee Gandy joins Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Playing Friends Trivia
2

The Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Revealed
3

Texas Best-Selling Author Don Bentley on "Forgotten War"
4

Blake Shelton's 'Barmageddon' Renewed for Season 2
5

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to Announce the Creation of Nearly 150 Jobs and Over $52 Million Dollars into the Lubbock Community