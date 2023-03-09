96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Scotty McCreery wants you in his new “It Matters to Her” video

March 9, 2023 11:00AM CST
Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records

Attention all Scotty McCreery fans: Here’s your chance to be in featured in an upcoming fan music video for Scotty’s single “It Matters to Her.”

In a callout on social media, Scotty wrote, “Y’all have been telling me how much ‘It Matters to Her’ means to you — now I want you to show me! Submit your photos and videos showing what you do for the people you love for a chance to make it into the fan music video.” 

Fans can submit their heartfelt images and videos via the submission link.

“It Matters to Her” is the latest single off Scotty’s album Same Truck and is currently inside the top 20 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

