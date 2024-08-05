Scotty McCreery’s bringing “Fall of Summer” to you

Scotty McCreery is hitting the road this fall on his Fall of Summer Tour.

The 21-date trek kicks off Sept. 2 in Wauseon, Ohio, and will hit Bakersfield, Fort Myers, New Brunswick, Kansas City and more before wrapping up Dec. 7 in Hinton, Oklahoma.

“I’m so proud of my new Rise & Fall album, and I’m pumped to bring the Fall of Summer Tour out on the road,” Scotty shares in a press statement. “Performing live is one of my favorite things to do, and I can’t wait to play these songs for folks across the country as well as a few Canadian shows in Ontario.”

You can grab tickets beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time at scottymccreery.com.

Scotty’s currently in the top 40 of the country charts with “Fall of Summer,” the second single off Rise & Fall.

His upcoming duet with Callista Clark, “Gettin’ Old,” drops Friday and can be presaved now.

