96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Scotty McCreery’s certain he doesn’t want to be a judge on ‘American Idol’

June 13, 2024 10:30AM CDT
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

If there’s one thing not on Scotty McCreery‘s bucket list, it’s being a judge on American Idol.

Chatting with Jennifer Hudson on her namesake talk show, Scotty shared why he’s adamant about not judging contestants.

“I’ve been asked, ‘Would you ever want to be a judge?’ And I’m like, ‘Absolutely not.’ I don’t want to do that,” Scotty tells Jennifer. “I know what it feels like being on the stage being judged. I don’t want to put that on somebody else.”

The “Cab in a Solo” singer also recalled his favorite performance during his run on Idol‘s 10th season — singing Elvis Presley‘s “That’s All Right” during rock ‘n’ roll week.

Not only did he enjoy performing the song, he also got high praise from Priscilla Presley

“The kicker was that Priscilla was there at the show and I got to talk with her kind of between commercial breaks. She looked at me and she said, ‘Scotty, can I tell you something?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, Priscilla.’ She said, ‘Elvis would have loved you,’” the country star recounted.

You can watch Scotty’s The Jennifer Hudson Show interview about American Idol and his latest album, Rise & Fall, now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

BulletproofNate Smith
2:47pm
Got What I GotJason Aldean
2:44pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
2:41pm
Thunder RollsGarth Brooks
2:38pm
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen Ft. Ernest
2:31pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Carly Pearce Will ‘Alter’ Shows Due To Heart Condition Diagnosis
2

Could Country Music Have Another Blockbuster Summer?
3

Rebecca Quin on Becoming Becky Lynch “The Man”
4

Matthew Marsden Discusses 'Protocol 7' and Asking Questions
5

The Buddy Holly Center and Hayley Burton Continue Summer Showcase 2024