Scotty McCreery’s son, Avery, steals the spotlight in “Cab in a Solo” video

Scotty McCreery is giving you a glimpse of his life as an artist and dad in his “Cab in a Solo” music video.

Out now, the Jeff Ray-directed visualizer offers footage of Scotty in the recording studio, spending father-son time with his 1-year-old son, Avery, and taking the stage to perform for fans.

“This video showcases both the quieter parts of my life like having my son Avery with me in the studio with [co-writer and -producer] Frank [Rogers], as well as the wilder parts of my life such as performing in front of the biggest live audience of my career,” Scotty says, adding that he’s “looking forward to hearing what the fans think” after they’ve watched it.

“Cab in a Solo” is the lead single off Scotty’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album.

Scotty’s Cab in a Solo Tour kicks off January 26 in Troy, Ohio. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to scottymccreery.com.

