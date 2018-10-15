Second Half Surge Lifts Tech Over K-State

Kirsten Davis and Jade King score two minutes apart to send the Red Raiders past the Wildcats.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Texas Tech (11-3-1, 3-2-1) used second-half strikes from their pair of forwards to pick up three big road points at Kansas State Friday night.

Despite controlling possession and outshooting the Wildcats in the first half, it was KSU that put more balls on net and held Tech scoreless through 45 minutes. Head coach Tom Stone and his squad hit the locker room needing to make adjustments to counter the Wildcat style of play.

“We needed to solve the outside back issue where they were trying to take two away and [Jordan] Duke, but once we resolved that the dominos started to fall,” said Stone.

With a determination to break the scoreless tie, the Red Raiders continued to pound the middle of the Kansas State defense, which was allowing penetration from the Tech attackers. It was only a matter of time until Kirsten Davis, who had been attempting to get through all game, went all the way to goal and put it in the back of the net. She did just that in the 73rd minute to put Tech up, 1-0.

“She has such an effortless stride that when she picks up and gets going she just runs by defenders,” Stone said. “I think in the first half she was a little tentative, but in the second half she proved her quality and showed what she can do.”

Just two minutes later, Jade King got in on the action and scored her team-leading seventh goal of the season in the 75th minute. King found the ball after a Red Raider corner was headed out to her while she was waiting at the top of the box. With the Wildcat defense pressed up to goal, King was left with ample time to time it up and let it rip. She buried the low shot bottom-left to put the game on ice.

Stone discussed the magnitude of being able to extend a lead from one to two goals.

“The second goal is the key one,” he said. “You’re nervous protecting a one-goal lead, but the second one made it seem like it was out of reach.”

The Red Raiders are 5-0 on the year when scoring two goals and 8-0 when scoring multiple times.

Still unbeaten on the road in Big 12 play, the Red Raiders position their focus on the Jayhawks of Kansas, whom they will take on Sunday afternoon in Lawrence. First touch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be shown live on ESPN3.

