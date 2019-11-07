“Second One to” LEGO? Chris Stapleton gets animated in new video

ABC/Mark LevineWhat would Chris Stapleton look like as a LEGO character?

If that’s something that’s ever crossed your mind, you don’t have to wonder anymore, thanks to his new music video for the From A Room Volume 1 track, “Second One to Know.”

The LEGO Group spent thousands of hours re-creating Chris, members of his band, family, and crew as LEGO minifigures. A LEGO version of actor/super fan Chris Pratt also makes an appearance in the clip.

The band even fights off an attacking group of ninjas during their live performance, while Chris himself manages to protect the crowd from a fire-breathing dragon.

Stapleton and his wife Morgan are donating any money they make from the project to LEGO’s Playful Parenting program, through their Outlaw State of Kind fund.

You can check out the “Last One to Know” video on YouTube now.

And if you can’t get enough of LEGO Chris Stapleton, you can pick up a t-shirt with the character on the front on his website.

