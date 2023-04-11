96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

See Lauren Alaina sing a Tammy Wynette classic at the Opry

April 11, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Share
Jason Davis/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina recently took the Grand Ole Opry stage to deliver a powerful rendition of the Tammy Wynette hit “Stand By Your Man.”

The performance was part of a special night at the Opry honoring the legacy of the Queen of Country Music, who passed away 25 years ago. Other artists who graced the stage included Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin BrothersWendy Moten, and Tammy and George Jones‘ daughter, Georgette Jones

“If there’s one TWANG I know for sure, it was an honor to sing Stand by your Man in remembrance of Tammy Wynette,” Lauren tweeted. 

Watch a clip of Lauren’s performance on her Twitter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

GoldDierks Bentley
5:41pm
The Ones That Didnt Make ItJustin Moore
5:38pm
Wild As HerCorey Kent
5:31pm
Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or NotThompson Square
5:28pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
5:25pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Gwen Stefani To Make 'CMT Awards' Performance Debut
3

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
4

Tim McGraw's Must-Have Food At The Ballpark Might Surprise You
5

Why is Old Dominion Forced to Postpone 3 Shows?