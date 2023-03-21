96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

See who’s performing at Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Music Festival

March 21, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of SRE Entertainment

Darius Rucker has unveiled the performance lineup for this year’s Riverfront Revival Music Festival. 

Returning for a second year, the two-day festival will take place on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 at North Charleston, South Carolina’s Riverfront Park.

Artists set to perform include Darius, Lainey WilsonNiko MoonMegan MoroneyElvie ShaneCarter Faith and Haley Mae Campbell

A percentage of each ticket’s sales will be donated to the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Presale tickets are available now starting at $170 for general admission and $525 for VIP. General sales will begin on Friday, March 24. 

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit RiverfrontRevival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Wild As HerCorey Kent
3:34am
Ending Of A First LoveAliyah Good
3:31am
Wait In The TruckHardy/lainey Wilson
3:27am
Broken HalosChris Stapleton
3:24am
When God Made The SouthAlex Miller
3:20am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs Lands 15th Consecutive #1 At Country Radio With “Going, Going, Gone”
2

Help Us Find This Horse
3

Morgan Wallen's Pop-Up Concert Sets Attendance Record
4

St. Patrick’s Day Events in Lubbock
5

Brantley Gilbert To Release Deluxe Edition Of ‘So Help Me God’ Featuring Five New Songs