See who’s performing at Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Music Festival
Darius Rucker has unveiled the performance lineup for this year’s Riverfront Revival Music Festival.
Returning for a second year, the two-day festival will take place on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 at North Charleston, South Carolina’s Riverfront Park.
Artists set to perform include Darius, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon, Megan Moroney, Elvie Shane, Carter Faith and Haley Mae Campbell.
A percentage of each ticket’s sales will be donated to the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Presale tickets are available now starting at $170 for general admission and $525 for VIP. General sales will begin on Friday, March 24.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit RiverfrontRevival.com.
