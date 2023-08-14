96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“See You Next Summer” speaks to Brian Kelley on a personal level

August 14, 2023 5:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Brian Kelley‘s now on country radio with his first solo single, “See You Next Summer.” 

In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Brian shared why he wanted to record the track and why its romantic narrative hit home.

“One reason I fell in love with the song [is] it’s not just the summer love song. It’s [a] forever kind of a love song,” Brian says. “So basically it’s saying, you know, this ain’t just, like, a hookup. Let’s have a margarita, have a nice weekend, summer weekend, whatever. It’s like, ‘Yo, I want to see you next summer and every summer after that.’”

Its tale of enduring romance also struck a chord with the former Florida Georgia Line singer.

“It resonated with me because Brittney and I, we got married real quick and I saw the rest of my life and I basically was like, ‘I want to see you every summer,’” recounts Brian. “I didn’t say that, but I go, ‘That’s the rest of my life, I can’t wait to start it.’ And so that’s why it resonated with me. Hopefully, it continues to resonate with people that hear it.”

“See You Next Summer” is currently approaching the top 30 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

YoungKenny Chesney
12:42pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
12:39pm
Just The WayParmalee W/ Blanco Brown
12:35pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
12:33pm
Pretty HeartParker Mccollum
12:25pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs Wants To Perform 'Fast Car' With Tracy Chapman
2

Jason Aldean’s Version of “Try This In A Small Town” In Rap
3

Los Hermanos Familia to Stock Buddy Holly Lake with Hungry Catfish in Preparation of Fishing Event
4

Discover Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail on the Lubbock Chilton Trail
5

Lubbock Animal Services Give Local Veterinarians More Guidance on Recent Illness Outbreak at Shelter