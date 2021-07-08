Sergeant Beau Wise writes about his brothers in “Three Wise Men”

I’m joined by Sergeant Beau Wise from a family of heroes, Navy Seal, Green Beret and a Marine sole survivor. Beau wrote about his and his brother’s service in “Three Wise Men.”

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.