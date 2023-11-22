96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Serve up Niko Moon’s snickerdoodle cookies this holiday

November 22, 2023 3:15PM CST
Share
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Stagecoach

It’s time to shake up your baked treats this festive season with Niko Moon‘s snickerdoodle cookies.

The “Good Time” singer has shared the recipe for his favorite cookies on the first episode of the holiday edition of his YouTube series, STIR CRAZY.

Cinnamon, sugar, eggs and butter are some of the ingredients you’ll need. Once everything has been made, mixed and prepared, pop it in the oven to bake for nine minutes.

“I love cinnamon because my grandma used to make me cinnamon toast as a kid, especially during the holiday times. She used it [in] a lot of her cooking but especially that cinnamon toast,” Niko shares in the video. “That’s why they say, ‘It tastes better when there’s love put in it,’ and that’s very true.”

For the full recipe, check out Niko’s latest YouTube video.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Nobody To BlameChris Stapleton
6:58pm
Cowboys And PlowboysJon Pardi & Luke Bryan
6:55pm
Beautiful CrazyLuke Combs
6:52pm
God Gave Me A GirlRussell Dickerson
6:44pm
Take My NameParmalee
6:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Now Maren Morris Is Trying To Claim She Never Left Country
2

Tony Bradford Organizes Turkey Drive for Lubbock Community
3

From Firehouse to Chief's Office: Clare Frank's Remarkable Memoir
4

Into the Wild: Kris Thompkins' Epic Journey in Conservation Activism
5

Magan Marder Brown from Junior League of Lubbock discussing Holiday Happening