96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Serve up Paula Deen’s honey cider this fall

October 2, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
Getty Images

Paula Deen‘s right: “Nothing says fall like a glass of hot cider!”

So, what better way to cozy up this season than with Paula’s warm honey cider.

With a prep time of only five minutes, all you’ll need for ingredients is two cups of apple cider, half a cup of honey lemon syrup and the juice of half a lemon.

To make the honey lemon syrup, just combine honey, one cup of water and lemon zest in a saucepan over medium-high heat, before stirring and letting it lightly simmer for 25 minutes.

For the full recipe, visit pauladeen.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

If You Go DownKelsea Ballerini
6:13am
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
6:05am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:02am
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
5:59am
Singles You UpJordan Davis
5:56am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

'Homer The Mini Cow' Makes Teen's Wish Come True
2

Oklahoma Police Call Out Jelly Roll After He Honors Fallen Officer
3

URGENT: Volunteer Puppy Fosters Needed
4

Big 12 announces 2024 men’s basketball schedule
5

New Business Opening at Covenant Park