Server Gets New Year’s Tip Of $2,020
No one’s 2020 is off to a better start than Michigan server Danielle Franzoni, who received a tip of $2,020 to kick off the New Year.
The 31-year-old single mother was working at the Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, MI on Sunday when a generous couple left the tip on a $23 bill, with the message “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge”.
Franzoni says she was living in a homeless shelter just one year ago and couldn’t believe the couple’s generosity. She says she later went to another restaurant and left a tip of $20.20 to “pay it forward”.
