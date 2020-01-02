      Weather Alert

Server Gets New Year’s Tip Of $2,020

Jan 2, 2020 @ 11:34am
No one’s 2020 is off to a better start than Michigan server Danielle Franzoni, who received a tip of $2,020 to kick off the New Year.

The 31-year-old single mother was working at the Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, MI on Sunday when a generous couple left the tip on a $23 bill, with the message “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge”.

Franzoni says she was living in a homeless shelter just one year ago and couldn’t believe the couple’s generosity.  She says she later went to another restaurant and left a tip of $20.20 to “pay it forward”.

