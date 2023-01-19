Shania may look and sound different, but she’s still ‘InStyle’

Photographer: Danielle Levitt @daniellelevitt

Shania Twain knows she’s changing, and she’s just fine with it.

“I sound different. I look different and I’m OK with that,” she tells InStyle as she covers their new Everybody’s In special edition. “I’m fearless in that way and that motivates me.”

The Canadian pop/country superstar also opens up about her two throat surgeries and how her new album amps things up.

“It’s more rhythmic in a lot of ways,” she reveals. “That is very new to me, to the broadness of my recording style so far.”

“There’s a lot more ‘get up and want to shake your body’ kind of thing,” she adds. “There’s still some stomp in there, though. It’s almost like everything is there, but a new dimension. I just really want to get up and dance to it myself.”

Queen of Me arrives February 17. You can check out the full InStyle article now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.