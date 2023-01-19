96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Shania may look and sound different, but she’s still ‘InStyle’

January 19, 2023 10:22AM CST
Share
Shania may look and sound different, but she’s still ‘InStyle’

Photographer: Danielle Levitt @daniellelevitt

Shania Twain knows she’s changing, and she’s just fine with it. 

“I sound different. I look different and I’m OK with that,” she tells InStyle as she covers their new Everybody’s In special edition. “I’m fearless in that way and that motivates me.”

The Canadian pop/country superstar also opens up about her two throat surgeries and how her new album amps things up.

“It’s more rhythmic in a lot of ways,” she reveals. “That is very new to me, to the broadness of my recording style so far.”

“There’s a lot more ‘get up and want to shake your body’ kind of thing,” she adds. “There’s still some stomp in there, though. It’s almost like everything is there, but a new dimension. I just really want to get up and dance to it myself.”

Queen of Me arrives February 17. You can check out the full InStyle article now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Big Green TractorJason Aldean
12:04pm
Thank GodKane Brown/katelyn Brown
12:01pm
Down To OneLuke Bryan
11:58am
How Not ToDan Shay
11:54am
Before He CheatsCarrie Underwood
11:51am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Houston Rodeo Announces 2023 Lineup
2

Lady A Member Celebrates Sobriety
3

Hopes of Keeping Joyland Open Fade (With Additional Information)
4

KyeRon Lindsay signs with Red Raiders; Eligible to play in 2023-24 season
5

New Domino’s® Store in Lubbock is Now Open